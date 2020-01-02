Owens-Illinois has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, SLGN, BERY, ATR, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.7%. Following is Silgan Holdings with a future earnings growth of 8.6%. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.1%.

Aptargroup Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 11.3%, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 11.7%.

