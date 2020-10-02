Owens-Illinois has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, BERY, GEF, CCK, SLGN)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Owens-Illinois ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 20.8%. Following is Berry Global Gro with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%.
Crown Holdings I follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Silgan Holdings and will alert subscribers who have SLGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest forward earnings yield owens-illinois berry global gro greif inc-cl a crown holdings i silgan holdings