Owens-Illinois has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, BERY, GEF, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Owens-Illinois ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 20.8%. Following is Berry Global Gro with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%.

Crown Holdings I follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%.

