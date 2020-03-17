Owens-Illinois is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (OI, ATR, BLL, GEF, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.9%. Aptargroup Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 10.0%. Ball Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 15.0%.

Greif Inc-Cl A follows with a projected earnings growth of 15.1%, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 18.2%.

