Owens-Illinois is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (OI, GEF, BERY, MYE, SLGN)

Written on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 2:17am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.31. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.50. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.76.

Myers Inds Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.

