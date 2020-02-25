Owens-Illinois is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (OI, GEF, BERY, MYE, SLGN)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.31. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.50. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.76.
Myers Inds Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.
