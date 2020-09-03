Owens-Illinois is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (OI, GEF, BERY, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Owens-Illinois ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 30.1%. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Berry Global Gro ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%.

Crown Holdings I follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens-Illinois. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens-Illinois in search of a potential trend change.