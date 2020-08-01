Owens-Illinois is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (OI, BERY, GEF, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Owens-Illinois ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 21.0%. Following is Berry Global Gro with a forward earnings yield of 8.0%. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%.

Crown Holdings I follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Greif Inc-Cl A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Greif Inc-Cl A have risen 20.0%. We continue to monitor Greif Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.