Owens-Illinois is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OI , BERY , SLGN , CCK , BLL )

Below are the top five companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI ) ranks first with a gain of 5.70%; Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY ) ranks second with a gain of 3.05%; and Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.

Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) follows with a gain of 0.38% and Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.34%.

