Overstock.Com Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.99%

Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.22 to a high of $14.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.45 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Overstock.Com has traded in a range of $2.53 to $29.75 and is now at $12.32, 387% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

