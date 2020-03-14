Overstock.Com has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (OSTK, LTRPA, FTD, GAIA, TRIP)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Overstock.Com ranks lowest with a ROE of -8,861.2%. Following is Liberty Trp-A with a ROE of -7,246.4%. Ftd Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -6,939.2%.

Gaia Inc follows with a ROE of -2,318.3%, and Tripadvisor Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -194.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ftd Cos Inc on June 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.04. Since that call, shares of Ftd Cos Inc have fallen 14.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.