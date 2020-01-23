Overstock.Com is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (OSTK, LE, LTRPA, FLWS, SFLY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Overstock.Com ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Lands' End Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33. Liberty Trp-A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.34.

1-800-Flowers-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.84, and Shutterfly Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.39.

