Outfront Media I Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.60%

Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.87 to a high of $30.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.98 on volume of 438,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Outfront Media I on December 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Outfront Media I have risen 9.0%. We continue to monitor OUT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Outfront Media I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.47 and a 52-week low of $20.14 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $30.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.