Outfront Media I Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.20%

Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.22 to a high of $30.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.56 on volume of 406,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Outfront Media I have traded between a low of $20.14 and a high of $30.68 and are now at $30.30, which is 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.