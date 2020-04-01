Otter Tail Corp is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (OTTR, NEE, HE, ALE, EE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Otter Tail Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 22.5%. Nextera Energy is next with a projected earnings growth of 15.4%. Hawaiian Elec ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 14.9%.

Allete Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 6.8%, and El Paso Electric rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 6.4%.

