Ormat Technologi Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (ORA)

Shares of Ormat Technologi are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -14.3% to $72.11. Today's volume of 454,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 321,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ormat Technologi have traded between a low of $55.22 and a high of $87.07 and are now at $63.09, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.