Ormat Technologi Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 13.44%

Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.58 to a high of $73.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.62 on volume of 656,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ormat Technologi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $55.22 and a high of $87.07 and are now at $72.11, 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

