O'Reilly Automot Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.27%

O'Reilly Automot (:ORLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $439.92 to a high of $446.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $443.99 on volume of 133,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of O'Reilly Automot on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $402.97. Since that recommendation, shares of O'Reilly Automot have risen 9.4%. We continue to monitor ORLY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of O'Reilly Automot have traded between a low of $169.43 and a high of $448.53 and are now at $446.27, which is 163% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.