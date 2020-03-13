MySmarTrend
O'Reilly Automot has the Highest Return on Equity in the Automotive Retail Industry (ORLY, MUSA, ABG, PAG, KMX)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:31am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

O'Reilly Automot ranks highest with a ROE of 12,714.0%. Murphy Usa Inc is next with a ROE of 4,173.8%. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,019.4%.

Penske Automotiv follows with a ROE of 2,948.5%, and Carmax Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,067.1%.

