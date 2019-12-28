O'Reilly Automot has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (ORLY, ABG, KMX, SAH, AN)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

O'Reilly Automot ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 456.1. Following is Asbury Auto Grp with a a debt to equity ratio of 407.8. Carmax Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 395.5.

Sonic Automoti-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 322.6, and Autonation Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 274.8.

