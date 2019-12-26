Orchid Island Ca Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.02%

Orchid Island Ca (NYSE:ORC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.93 to a high of $5.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.94 on volume of 422,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Orchid Island Ca share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.15 and a 52-week low of $5.04 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $5.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

