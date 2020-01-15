Orchid Island Ca is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (ORC, MFA, ORM, ANH, DX)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Orchid Island Ca ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.98. Mfa Financial is next with a sales per share of $1.06. Owens Realty Mor ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $1.62.

Anworth Mortgage follows with a sales per share of $1.66, and Dynex Capital rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $1.87.

Since that recommendation, shares of Dynex Capital have risen 5.3%.