Orbcomm Inc Rises 3.80% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.94 to a high of $4.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.07 on volume of 307,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Orbcomm Inc has traded in a range of $3.58 to $9.35 and is now at $4.07, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

