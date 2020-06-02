Orbcomm Inc has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry (ORBC, I, IRDM, CTL, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Orbcomm Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 114.9. Intelsat Sa is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.7. Iridium Communic ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.5.

Centurylink Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0.

