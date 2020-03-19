Orasure Tech has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Supplies Industry (OSUR , WST , STAA , QDEL , VIVO )

We looked at the Health Care Supplies industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Orasure Tech (NASDAQ:OSUR ) ranks first with a gain of 7.95%; West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST ) ranks second with a loss of 0.03%; and Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA ) ranks third with a loss of 0.33%.

Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL ) follows with a loss of 2.15% and Meridian Biosci (NASDAQ:VIVO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.20%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Orasure Tech and will alert subscribers who have OSUR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.