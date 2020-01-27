Oracle Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.78%

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.16 to a high of $53.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.88 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Oracle Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.62 and a high of $57.06 and are now at $53.12, 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

