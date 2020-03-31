Oracle Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Systems Software Industry (ORCL, FEYE, MSFT, DATA, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest sales growth.

Oracle Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 183.8%. Fireeye Inc is next with a sales growth of 517.7%. Microsoft Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 594.3%.

Tableau Softwa-A follows with a sales growth of 606.0%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 794.4%.

