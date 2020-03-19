Oracle Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (ORCL , QLYS , FEYE , FTNT , MSFT )

We looked at the Systems Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) ranks first with a gain of 0.75%; Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS ) ranks second with a loss of 0.01%; and Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) ranks third with a loss of 0.33%.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) follows with a loss of 1.92% and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.21%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oracle Corp and will alert subscribers who have ORCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.