Oneok Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.68%

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.71 to a high of $30.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.29 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Oneok Inc has traded in a range of $12.16 to $78.48 and is now at $29.16, 140% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

