Oneok Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.20%

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.29 to a high of $76.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.48 on volume of 360,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Oneok Inc on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $71.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Oneok Inc have risen 6.1%. We continue to monitor OKE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oneok Inc have traded between a low of $58.45 and a high of $77.21 and are now at $76.63, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.