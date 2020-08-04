Oneok Inc Rises 7.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.10 to a high of $26.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.96 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oneok Inc have traded between a low of $12.16 and a high of $78.48 and are now at $26.12, which is 115% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

