Oneok Inc Falls 15.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.46 to a high of $42.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 15.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.89 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Oneok Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.48 and the current low of $31.24 and are currently at $32.76 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

