One Liberty Prop has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Diversified REITs Industry (OLP, SRC, LXP, CLNY, STOR)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:30am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

One Liberty Prop ranks highest with a an RPE of $8.6 million. Spirit Realty is next with a an RPE of $7.7 million. Lexington Realty ranks third highest with a an RPE of $6.7 million.

Colony Capital-A follows with a an RPE of $6.2 million, and Store Capital rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $5.9 million.

