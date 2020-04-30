One Gas Inc Falls 3.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.08 to a high of $81.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.93 on volume of 147,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, One Gas Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.67 and a high of $96.97 and are now at $79.61, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

