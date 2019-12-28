Omnova Solutions is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (OMN, GRA, AXTA, SHW, KRA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Omnova Solutions ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 926.7. Wr Grace & Co is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 602.1. Axalta Coating S ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 306.8.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 284.9, and Kraton Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 254.1.

