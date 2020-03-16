Omnicom Group Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (OMC)

Shares of Omnicom Group are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 0.0% to $62.91. Today's volume of 4.0 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Omnicom Group has traded in a range of $55.35 to $85.05 and is now at $62.91, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.