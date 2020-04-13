Omnicom Group (OMC) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $56.46

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) opened today above their pivot of $55.82 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $56.46. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $57.18 and $58.54 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 45.2% for shares of Omnicom Group based on a current price of $55.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.39 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $75.56.

Over the past year, Omnicom Group has traded in a range of $46.37 to $85.05 and is now at $55.65, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Omnicom Group. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Omnicom Group in search of a potential trend change.