Omnicom Group has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Advertising Industry (OMC, NCMI, CCO, IPG, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Omnicom Group ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%. National Cinemed is next with a EBITDA growth of 9.6%. Clear Channel-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.9%.

Interpublic Grp follows with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 48.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Omnicom Group. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Omnicom Group in search of a potential trend change.