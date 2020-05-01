Omnicom Group has the Lowest Beta in the Advertising Industry (OMC, CCO, IPG, SCOR, NCMI)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Omnicom Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Clear Channel-A is next with a a beta of 0.7. Interpublic Grp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Comscore Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and National Cinemed rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

