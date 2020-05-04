MySmarTrend
Omnicom Group is Among the Companies in the Advertising Industry With the Lowest Beta (OMC, CCO, IPG, SCOR, HHS)

Written on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 5:19am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Omnicom Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Clear Channel-A is next with a a beta of 0.7. Interpublic Grp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Comscore Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Harte-Hanks, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Harte-Hanks, Inc. on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.06. Since that call, shares of Harte-Hanks, Inc. have fallen 61.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

