Omnicom Group is Among the Companies in the Advertising Industry With the Lowest Beta (OMC, CCO, IPG, SCOR, HHS)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Omnicom Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Clear Channel-A is next with a a beta of 0.7. Interpublic Grp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Comscore Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Harte-Hanks, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
