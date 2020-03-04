Omnicom Group is Among the Companies in the Advertising Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (OMC, HHS, MDCA, IPG, CCO)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Omnicom Group ranks highest with a sales per share of $66.25. Following is Harte-Hanks, Inc. with a sales per share of $39.55. Mdc Partners-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $26.53.
Interpublic Grp follows with a sales per share of $20.40, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $7.16.
