Ollie'S Bargain Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.26%

Ollie'S Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.76 to a high of $49.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.37 on volume of 304,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ollie'S Bargain on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $55.90. Since that call, shares of Ollie'S Bargain have fallen 11.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ollie'S Bargain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.99 and a 52-week low of $22.25 and are now trading 119% above that low price at $48.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.