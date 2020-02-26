Ollie'S Bargain has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Ollie'S Bargain ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Dollar General C is next with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.
Dollar Tree Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 5.3%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 17.7%.
