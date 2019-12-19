Ollie'S Bargain is Among the Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (OLLI, BIG, DLTR, DG, TGT)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.25. Big Lots Inc is next with a FCF per share of $2.51. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $3.71.

Dollar General C follows with a FCF per share of $4.24, and Target Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Target Corp on August 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Target Corp have risen 27.4%. We continue to monitor Target Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.