Ollie'S Bargain is Among the Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (OLLI, DLTR, DG, BIG, TGT)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 17.9%. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 13.6%. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.3%.

Big Lots Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.1%, and Target Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 3.1%.

