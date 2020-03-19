Olin Corp Rises 16.06% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.86 to a high of $13.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.16 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Olin Corp has traded in a range of $8.76 to $25.35 and is now at $12.72, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Olin Corp and will alert subscribers who have OLN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.