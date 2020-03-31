Olin Corp has the Highest EPS Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (OLN, TROX, KOP, KRO, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Olin Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,530.0%. Tronox Ltd-Cl A is next with a EPS growth of 2,944.9%. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,634.6%.

Kronos Worldwide follows with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.

