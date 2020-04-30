Olin Corp Falls 16.97% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.07 to a high of $14.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 17.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.28 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Olin Corp has traded in a range of $8.76 to $22.91 and is now at $13.48, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

