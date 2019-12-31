Olin Corp is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (OLN, TROX, KOP, KRO, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Olin Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,530.0%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a EPS growth of 2,944.9%. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,634.6%.

Kronos Worldwide follows with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trecora Resource on August 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.74. Since that call, shares of Trecora Resource have fallen 16.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.