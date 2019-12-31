MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Olin Corp is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (OLN, TROX, KOP, KRO, TREC)

Written on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 2:30am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Olin Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,530.0%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a EPS growth of 2,944.9%. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,634.6%.

Kronos Worldwide follows with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trecora Resource on August 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.74. Since that call, shares of Trecora Resource have fallen 16.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest eps growth olin corp tronox ltd-cl a koppers holdings kronos worldwide trecora resource

Ticker(s): OLN TROX KOP KRO TREC

Contact Nick Russo