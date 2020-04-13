Olin Corp is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (OLN , WLK , TROX , TSE , KRO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Commodity Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN ) ranks first with a gain of 12.27%; Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK ) ranks second with a gain of 8.93%; and Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX ) ranks third with a gain of 7.49%.

Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE ) follows with a gain of 6.79% and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.28%.

