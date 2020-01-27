Old Repub Intl has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (ORI , FAF , WRB , FNF , PGR )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) ranks first with a gain of 3.09%; First American F (NYSE:FAF ) ranks second with a gain of 1.32%; and Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) ranks third with a gain of 0.97%.

Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) follows with a gain of 0.56% and Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.55%.

