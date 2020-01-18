Oil Dri Corp is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (ODC, CENT, CENTA, PG, SPB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Oil Dri Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of 513.7%. Following is Central Garden with a ROE of 1,664.3%. Central Garden-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,664.3%.

Procter & Gamble follows with a ROE of 1,848.5%, and Spectrum Brands rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,911.0%.

